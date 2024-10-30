Charges filed against non-U.S. citizen who voted in Ann Arbor

Criminal charges were filed against a non-U.S. citizen who cast a ballot in Ann Arbor during early voting last weekend.

The individual was charged with unauthorized elector attempting to vote and perjury after they signed a false affidavit for the purpose of registering to vote.

It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections. In Michigan, residents can register to vote at their clerk's office before casting a ballot.

In a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Secretary of State and Washtenaw County prosecutor said noncitizen voting is "an extremely isolated and rare event."

"Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on any registration forms or voting applications about one’s citizenship status. Doing so is a felony,"the statement read.

"We are grateful for the swift action of the clerk in this case, who took the appropriate steps and referred the case to law enforcement. We are also grateful to law enforcement for swiftly and thoroughly investigating this case. Anyone who attempts to vote illegally faces significant consequences, including but not limited to arrest and prosecution."

The Michigan Attorney General also released a statement after the charges, with Dana Nessel saying her office was aware of the allegation and charges.

"It is the responsibility of each and every resident of this state and nation to adhere to the law, and Michigan election law makes clear that non-citizens cannot vote in our elections," it read. "We take all allegations of voter fraud extremely seriously, and the public should expect nothing less."

As with previous election-law related cases, the Department of Attorney General has commenced an independent, parallel investigation into this matter."

The charges come at a particularly fraught moment in U.S. politics with the presidential election less than a week away.

It's not the first time that accusations of voter fraud have come with criminal charges this year. Earlier in the fall, Nessel announced charges against four people who allegedly voted twice during the August Primary.

