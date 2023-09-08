'You murdered my child'; Family address former pastor who pled guilty to murder in Detroit

A former pastor who pled guilty to murdering a transgender woman in 2018 was sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.

In court for his victim impact statements, Albert Weathers declined to say anything before the judge announced her decision.

The family of Kelly Stough however, had much more to say.

"Weathers you shot her and left her in the street, discarded like trash," said Jessica Williams, Stough's mother.

"She had the courage to withstand it all and live her truth her way with no excuses or regrets," said Williams. "Unlike yourself Weathers, you murdered my child to try and hide your shame and fear of who you really are."

In July, Weathers pled guilty to the shooting death of the 36-year-old before leaving her body on a street near McNichols and Brush in Detroit.

The motivation behind the shooting remains unclear.

But for the family of Stough, who would find herself pursuing a career in the fashion industry before she was killed, Sept. 8 represented a small measure of justice.

"But I pray for God’s blessing on you. You know The Word, you know what you've done. Ask forgiveness and I hope it comes," said Patricia Hale, the victim's grandmother.

"Even though he has pled guilty to this offense, I still do not believe based on the pre-sentence report and based on what I have listened to on the jail calls, that the defendant fully understands what he did on that morning," said Lisa Lindsey, an assistant prosecutor.

While Weathers didn't speak, his attorney did, going over factors of the case and police report that offer one story behind the shooting.

The defendant was emotionless throughout the hearing. He'll have to turn himself in on Oct. 9.