Metro Detroit female flag footballer talks about NFL Draft moment announcing Lions pick

Terrion Arnold is officially the newest player for the Lions - but who was the young lady who announced the team's first round pick?

She is Rochester High School flag football star Ellie Fagile. She spoke on Friday about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

It was a special honor for her and her family - and as you’ll find out, it was a thrilling experience.

"I was only prepared to say the athlete's name, the pick's name," she said. "They were going to introduce it and everything. But then everything changed when (the Lions) decided to trade up.

"We were running behind stage and they gave me the cards and then I was on stage. It all happened in two seconds - in the blink of an eye."

She’s into flag football too, and it’s part of an effort by the NFL to promote the game.

"I think it's great," she said. "I think it is a great way to get girls into the sport, especially since it is mostly males that play football."