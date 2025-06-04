Young boy battling cancer celebrates early birthday party

The Brief Julius Reid got to enjoy an early birthday because of his concerns for his health. Julius, 6, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor and is fighting kidney cancer. Loved ones and community members rallied around Julius for this party Wednesday.



A child diagnosed with cancer wanted to celebrate his birthday early, because he is afraid he won't live to see it.

Julius Reid really turns 7 years old in August but on Wednesday he got to celebrate it early.

The backstory:

"Julius seems to be concerned with his life expectancy," said Shanice Reid, his mother. "He was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor last year, so it’s kidney cancer."

His mom says the cancer is very aggressive and her son has already lost one kidney. The good news is Julius is responding to treatment.

The diagnosis was scary, so Julius told his teacher he wanted to celebrate his birthday now.

Julius put fear aside at the celebration, which came about after his teacher told a photographer at Hope of Detroit Academy.

"And it shook me and I saw his birthday was in August and I said we are going to have one now," said Michelle Lozon,.

Spider-Man arrived for the party along with a photo booth, a cake, presents and more.

"It’s wonderful that they want to do this for him," said Reid.

Then came an even bigger surprise for Julius, his mom and siblings.

"You’re going to Disney and then probably Universal so you can meet Spider-Man," Lozon announced.

Julius' mom hopes he always understands the power of community.

"We're feeling the love from everyone it’s just awesome," she said. "It’s everything."

If you would like to donate to support Julius and his family, tap here for the GoFundMe link.

