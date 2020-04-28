Young boy, man hurt in dog attack on Detroit's west side

A young child was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon in a dog attack on Detroit's west side. A man was also hurt.

The Detroit Fire Department tells us the attack happened around 3 p.m. in the 20500 block of Rosemount Avenue, which is near Eight Mile and the Southfield Freeway.

We're told the dog ran out from a backyard and went after the little boy, who was out front playing. The boy was bitten on the neck.

The man, a family friend of the boy, intervened and tried to save the boy by attacking the dog. At one point the man had picked the boy up, we're told, but the dog attacked the man's arm and he dropped the boy and the dog went after the child again.

The dog's owners were eventually able to restrain the dog and bring it inside.

The dog right now is in the care of animal control and the owner is in police custody.