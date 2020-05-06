Your old iPad can still be donated to help DMC COVID-19 patients in the fight of their lives

Rob Wolchek drove from Clarkston to Dearborn to Lincoln Park picking up iPads from FOX 2 viewers. Generous viewers, like Jim.

"That's one of the old ones we got new ones now and it's just sitting around," he said. "I saw your call for help and said, 'Yep, we can do this.'"

Last week, Wolchek told you how sick patients battling COVID-19 were isolated and scared in the hospitals. Coronavirus is so contagious, there are no visitors allowed.

Rob said he would personally come out to your house and pick up your iPad if you wanted to donate it to sick coronavirus patients.

Ali says he's been staying home and staying safe - but wanted to help out by donating his iPad.

"I watch the news all day long and I see everybody in the hospital and they cannot keep in contact with their family," he said. "I can only imagine."

Dr. Valentini from the Detroit Medical Center told Wolchek that iPads where patients could FaceTime their family members would be a Godsend.

So he asked FOX 2 viewers to donate and got more than 150 people who wanted to give.

Wolchek gave each donor directions on how to digitally clean and clear the iPads so they are easily reprogrammed and ready to work at any of the many DMC hospitals.

Since Wolchek can't drive to 150 houses, several owners from metro Detroit UPS stores volunteered their essential businesses as drop off sites.

Curtis Salk from Milford UPS is the guy who first volunteered his store.

"I've had customers come in who work at a hospital who say that one of the most heart wrenching things, is to watch victims of the virus not being able to interact with the families at all," Salk said.

And with UPS stores all over taking in your donations, Wolchek believes we're going make it possible for a lot of patients and their families to connect while they fight this terrible illness.

"I felt it was the perfect situation for us to help, because of the number of locations we have," Salk said.

And remember, if you can't get your iPad to a participating UPS store, Rob Wolchek will come pick it up! There is a list of participating UPS stores below, but if you want to give yours to Wolchek, When you email send it to fox2newsdesk@foxtv.com and put iPad in the subject line, he'll make sure your iPad gets to a patient that needs it at the DMC.

Each of the individual UPS stores that you've been taking your iPads to will be sending the iPads to a central location where Wolchek will pick them up and deliver them to the DMC by the end of the week.