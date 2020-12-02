Your Take: Expert gives advice on handling mental health for young students

The pandemic has been hard on just about everyone, but it can be extra challenging for students.

Virtual learning and isolation from friends and family can cause feelings of sadness and confusion that are hard for kids to cope with. It's leaving parents with a lot of questions about how they can help.

Dr, Douglas Walker is one of the leading child psychologists in the country and is with Mercy Family Clinic. He joined us to talk about what we can do to take care of ourselves mentally, specifically students and young people.

We took questions from the audience about what young students are dealing with during the pandemic.

Watch Your Take in the video above.

