Youth mentorship program helps children learn life skills

Summer is a time for fun and relaxation, but when some children have too much free time, they can get into trouble.

It was a typical summer night for members of the Caught Up Youth Mentorship Program. Toson Knight started the program more than a decade ago.

"I started this because I was kicked out of 13 different schools growing up in the city of Detroit," said Knight. "And then one day, I ended up going to Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, and it really changed my life. When I saw how much love they showed me, you know, how they treated me like family. When I came back to Detroit, I wanted to start something that treat kids like I was treated at Oakwood."

Local perspective:

‘Caught Up’ has helped hundreds of kids over the years, mostly from Detroit’s Eastside, keeping them out of trouble while teaching them important life skills.

Julius Draughan is now a mentor.

"I’m kind of like a big brother here. I’m not just going to say I did everything right at their age," said Draughan. "I did a couple of things I shouldn’t have. I'm here to help them not make the same mistakes or whatever."

They meet up in the basement of Grosse Pointe Woods Presbyterian Church on Mack Avenue. From cutting hair to shooting hoops, the vibe is fun and carefree.

The children give all the credit to the group’s founder, calling him a life-changer.