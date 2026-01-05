Ypsilanti barricade: Man armed with sword held up in Cross Street home for 24-hours

The Brief A man has been barricaded in a Ypsilanti home for more than 24 hours after charging officers while armed with a sword, police said. The suspect allegedly tried to break into a neighbor's home while armed with the sword Sunday before police were called. Several windows of the home have been broken out and at one point, police threw tear gas into the home, and the suspect threw it right back at them.



A full 24-hours has passed since a man accused of confronting Ypsilanti police with a sword barricaded himself inside a home on Sunday, and officials are still working on the situation.

Police have been on the scene of a barricaded for more than 24 hours at a home on West Cross Street, just a few blocks from Eastern Michigan University’s campus.

Investigators have been trying to talk the man out of the home behind me since about noon on Sunday.

Since Monday morning, FOX 2 has heard negotiators use a loudspeaker several times. Police first received a call around 12:15 Sunday afternoon reporting a 53-year-old man trying to get into a neighbor’s home with a sword.

When officers arrived, FOX 2 was told the man then charged at police and has been held up inside ever since.

Several windows of the home have been broken out and at one point, police threw tear gas into the home, and the suspect threw it right back at them.

Police are still working to get him to leave the house peacefully.

