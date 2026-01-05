Ypsilanti barricaded swordsman arrested by police after 30-hour standoff

The Brief A man who was barricaded in a Ypsilanti home for more than 30 hours has been arrested. FOX 2 was told the man then charged at police and has been held up inside ever since. On Monday just before 11 p.m., police say the man was taken into custody safely and no one was injured throughout the ordeal.



After over a day of chaos in a Ypsilanti neighborhood, police say they have arrested the man who barricaded himself with a sword in a Cross Street home.

It took only 30 hours, but Ypsilanti police say the 53-year-old man after at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials received a call reporting that the man was trying to get into a neighbor’s home with a sword.

When officers arrived, FOX 2 was told the man then charged at police, and he had been held up inside ever since. Several windows of the home have been broken out and at one point, police threw tear gas into the home, and the suspect threw it right back at them.

On Monday just before 11 p.m., police say the man was taken into custody safely and no one was injured throughout the ordeal.

An investigation is ongoing.

