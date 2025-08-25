Ypsilanti driving school suspended after numerous violations

The Brief An Ypsilanti driving school is accused of numerous violations, including using an uninsured vehicle to teach students. Coach Richmond’s Driving School, LLC was issued a suspension last week.



An Ypsilanti driving school is currently barred from providing classes after the state discovered numerous violations.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) suspended Coach Richmond’s Driving School, LLC at 301 West Michigan Ave., Ste. A70 on Thursday.

The backstory:

According to MDOS, an initial investigation of the driving school discovered that it failed to use the prescribed curriculum, did not maintain student records, and exceeded the fire marshal's class capacity. The driving school also allegedly used an uninsured vehicle to teach students how to drive.

The suspension is indefinite pending further investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone affected by the suspension is asked to contact the Michigan Department of State Driver Education Unit at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850 for additional information.