Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan police investigate attempted sexual assault

The Ypsilanti and Eastern Michigan University police departments are investigating an attempted sexual assault over the weekend.

Police said the suspect tried to sexually assault a female victim around midnight Sunday in the area of Washtenaw and Roosevelt. He was last seen running south on Wallace.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a plain white polo shirt and black pants.

Investigators are searching for witnesses of the incident, which happened in plain view on the street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ypsilanti police TIP Line at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784