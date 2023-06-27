Two die from injuries after quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti Township

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said two of the victims involved in a Monday night shooting in Ypsilanti Township have died, and two others are in stable condition.

The deceased victims, two males age 19 and 20 years old, were struck by gunfire around 6:30 p.m. The other two victims, who are 14 and 16 years old, are expected to survive.

A suspect is still not in custody.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the deaths early Tuesday as police continue to investigate the events that unfolded in the 800 block of George Place, which is near East Michigan Avenue and Ecorse Road.

Three of the victims, ages 14, 16, and 19, are brothers.

According to police, the victims were taken to the hospital in two separate vehicles when one of them crashed on the way.

No motive has been reported by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.