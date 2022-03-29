Ypsilanti First Fridays returns this week to kick off 2022 season

Ypsilanti's First Fridays event returns for the season April 1.

The event held the first Friday of each month celebrates art and the community. Participating venues offer free events, such as live music and art workshops, as well as special discounts.

Some events planned for the April date include a hot chocolate bar at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, a performance for Jazz Appreciation Month outside Ypsi Food Co-Op, free swing dancing classes at the Riverside Arts Center, and more.

Check out a map of locations and schedule of activities below (click here if you can't see it):