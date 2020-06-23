Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert resigns after saying she'd be crucified for voting vs. Black councilmembers

Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert has resigned following protests after she made comments that she and protesters agree were racist and offensive during a city council meeting last week.

In an open letter to the residents of Ypsilanti, Bashert called it an honor to serve the city and said she was deeply sorry for it to have ended in this way.

"Sadly, as a result of my actions, there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity in Ypsilanti. That is what I want for our City. I had hoped to participate in that healing process, going forward," she said. "My family and friends have their own values, actions, and worlds. Please treat them as individuals and do not include them in your responses. This is on me and me alone. To the many professionals, organizations, regional partners, and skilled community organizers that I worked with during my brief tenure, it was a privilege to work with you and I hope your work is successful and transformative."

Bashert said her resignation is effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

She came under fire last week after comments she said she would be 'crucified' for voting against a Black person on a city commission.

"Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I'm going to vote yes," the mayor said during a virtual city council meeting last week.

On Thursday, she admitted her statement was wrong and is now seeking redemption.

"It was a racist statement," she told FOX 2. "I should not have made those comments I regret them and I regret my actions following them."

Advertisement

Monday, protesters in Ypsilanti demanded her resignation and at least one council member said racist behavior was nothing new for the mayor and there have been several examples over the past 18 months.

"The community has seen overtime some behaviors that are really problematic and overtly racist and her naming herself as a racist in interviews with media that was the last straw," councilwoman Nicole Brown said.