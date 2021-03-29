Ypsilanti streets again closing for outdoor dining, shopping

Several streets in Ypsilanti will close beginning Thursday to allow for outdoor dining and shopping.

The closures include N. Washington Street from Michigan Avenue to Pearl Street, S. Washington Street from Ferris Street to Michigan Avenue, and W. Cross Street from River Street to Rice Street.

The city also closed the downtown and Depot Town streets last year to let businesses expand their capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depot Town (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Last summer, many eateries and bars, such as Aubree’s Pizza, Maiz, Bobcat Bonnie’s, and Wax Bar set up outdoor dining and drinking spaces. A market was also held outside, and a socially distanced Honey Bee Festival took place in the street.