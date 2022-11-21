Ypsilanti woman wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize after adding Power Play

article

An Ypsilanti woman won a $100,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize after adding the Power Ball option.

Rachel Bayham, 34, matched all four white balls and the Power Ball in the Nov. 2 drawing. The original $50,000 prize was multiplied thanks to the Power Ball.

"I like to play Powerball when the jackpot gets large," Bayham said. "I’ve never played the Power Play option, but I decided to add it to my ticket at the last minute. I checked the winning numbers before I went to bed, and I thought I’d won $200 at first. When I logged in to my Lottery account and saw $100,000 pending, I was shocked!"

Bayham bought the winning ticket online. She plans to invest her money and travel.