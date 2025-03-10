Zeoli's Modern Italian in Clawson closing this week

article

After more than six years in Clawson, Zeoli's Modern Italian is closing.

The restaurant shared on Facebook that its last day would be Friday. Though the eatery will be open for diners looking to have one last meal there this week, it will be closed Tuesday and will not be serving lunch this week to allow workers to seek new jobs.

"I have read so many posts of restaurants closing over the last 6.5 years and I’ve always wondered what I may say when the time comes," owner Scott Brown wrote. "I will keep it simple. We hands down have had some of the best customers of any restaurant or bar I have ever worked at."

Brown went on to thank customers, along with the friends and family members who had supported him.

"You have all made Zeoli’s a success story instead of just another restaurant closing," Brown wrote.

Zeoli's is at 110 E. 14 Mile Rd.