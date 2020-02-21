Zoup! opens new location on Woodward in Bloomfield Twp

Zoup! is now open for business at a new location - along Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Township at Square Lake Road.

The Woodward Avenue location is the first to showcase the chain's full brand refresh as Zoup! Eatery, offering a wide variety of "Good, Really Good" soups and broths always available for sampling, along with salads, sandwiches and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious Sustain-a-Bowls. The restaurant also features a freshly redesigned interior that will set the stage for all future Zoup! Eatery locations.

Founder Eric Ersher and VP of Culinary Dan Carberry joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the new restaurant. You can get their broth bowl recipe below.

ZOUP! BLAZIN' BROCCOLI BROTH BOWL

INGREDIENTS

Broccoli - 2 cups

Pre-cooked Brown Rice - 2 cups

Cremini Mushrooms - 1 ½ cups

Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 2 tbsp.

Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Bone Broth - 1 jar

Rotisserie Chicken - 5 oz. (shredded)

Spicy Korean Chili Sauce - 4 oz. (recipe below)

Pickled Carrots -1 cup (recipe below)

Cilantro - ½ cup

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

SPICY KOREAN CHILI SAUCE

In a blender or food processor, add 2 oz. of gojuchang paste, 2 oz. of rice wine vinegar, 1 ½ tbsp of sugar, 1 ½ tbsp of sesame oil and 3 oz. of soy sauce.

PICKLED CARROTS

Create a pickling liquid by combining 1 cup water, ½ cup white vinegar, 2 tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp. sea salt. Allow 1 cup of shredded carrots to marinate in pickling liquid for 20 minutes.

ASSEMBLY

Advertisement

1. Preheat oven to 425.

2. Slice mushrooms, trim broccoli, de-stem jalapenos and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread mixture onto a baking sheet and roast in oven for 20-25 minutes.

3. Trim and slice roasted jalapenos.

4. In a large stockpot, add jar of Zoup! GRG Chicken Bone Broth. Bring to a slow boil and stir in spicy Korean sauce (recipe above) and reduce heat to a simmer.

5. Add in roasted vegetables, pickled carrots, brown rice, cilantro and chicken. Let simmer for 15-20 minutes.

