EDITORIAL: Lansing protest was the wrong way to make a statement amid pandemic

The Coronavirus has dealt a blow to all of us in some form or fashion.

It’s changed our lives, at minimum a major inconvenience to our normal way of life. At worse, it costs someone their job, their health or God forbid, their life.

The images are often haunting and cruel and the work of first responders and essential workers has been nothing short of inspirational. To all those people, thank you.

And then, there are times you just have to shake your head.

The folks aren’t happy with Governor Whitmer and her tough executive order that keep a majority of business shut down. I can’t say I agree with everything in the Governor’s latest order. But with the weight of the world on her shoulders, she’s made more right decisions than wrong ones.

And any frustration I might have with the Governor’s latest order went out the window when I saw the ignorance she has to deal with in name of the protest in Lansing Wednesday.

Absolutely, people have the right to express opinions, complain and protest. And, these people are unhappy with the Governor and they wanted to show it. But at the end of the day, any point they might have made was lost by the pure ignorance of their actions.

No social distancing, few masks and total disregard for their personal safety and those around them. Irresponsible, unsafe and downright stupid.

I get it, many people are tired and even angry about all the disruption caused the executive orders that have kept most of us at home and a majority of businesses closed.

Not everyone agrees with the Governor’s decisions related to COVID-19. And absolutely, you have the right to complain and even protest.



But I also think there is a right way and wrong way to voice our opinions and hold elected officials accountable. And quite honestly, what I saw this week in Lansing, was definitely the wrong way.



I’m Greg Easterly and that’s my two cents.