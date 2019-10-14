Start 2 Finish with Amy and Taryn: Episode 4 - when your kids start to explore their own sexuality

You watch us every morning and night on FOX 2 Detroit, but there are so many things that go on behind the curtain every day – at the studio and in life.

Like many of you, we are working moms, who try to balance it all. Whether it’s health and fitness or lifestyle tips and tricks we needed to know, or just what everyone is talking about today. We’ll get real about our journey and hope to make you laugh a bit along the way. In our first episode, we want you to get to know us.

You can listen to Start 2 Finish on Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and soon - Apple and iHeart

This week's episode of Start 2 Finish is a big one: What do you do when your kids start to explore their own sexuality? The story that had us bring in a mommy expert/therapist to help us approach these tough topics.