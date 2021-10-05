Is October the Most Dangerous Month for Pedestrians? What Drivers and Walkers Need to Know

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

"Look both ways before you cross the street."

One of the earliest messages we hear as children is a lesson that bears repeating as pedestrian accidents reach an all-time high in Michigan and across the country.

In fact, pedestrian deaths rose 21% across the U.S. last year, the largest annual increase ever recorded, according to data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA)1. And, these numbers are even more disturbing in light of the significant reduction in traffic during 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

In Michigan, 178 pedestrians were killed in 2020, compared to 149 in 2019. Because calculations are based on the number of pedestrian deaths per billion vehicle miles traveled (VMT), this represents an increase of 19%.

Furthermore, this perilous surge shows no signs of abating, according to preliminary accident statistics for the early part of 2021. A recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)2 estimates a 10.5% increase in overall traffic fatalities during the first three months of this year, despite fewer vehicles on the road.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

Because October is one of the deadliest months of the year for pedestrians, it was designated National Pedestrian Safety Month by the U.S. Department of Transportation3 and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA)4. Since 2015, more Michigan pedestrians have been killed or seriously injured by motor vehicles in October than in any other month.

One reason is that earlier sunsets make it harder for drivers to see pedestrians walking on roads or crossing streets. In addition, many fall activities take place in the weeks leading up to Halloween, including football games and other events where participants are likely to consume alcohol before walking or driving home or to the next destination.

Why Has Walking Become So Dangerous?

During the decade spanning 2009 – 2019, pedestrian fatalities rose 53%, according to NHTSA data1. This deadly trend has been attributed to a variety of factors, including the growing popularity of SUVs. A pedestrian is more likely to be killed or severely injured by one of these vehicles, due to their size, weight and high front-end profile.

Another reason for the surge in pedestrian deaths is the growing number of drivers distracted by cell phones, GPS systems and other activities that take attention away from the road. Since 2016, the number of fatal crashes involving cell phones rose 87.5%, while non-fatal cell phone-related accidents rose 48%. Moreover, the danger is compounded by distracted pedestrians looking down at their phones or listening intently to headphones while crossing the street.

However, the above factors do not account for the major increase in fatal pedestrian accidents during a year when traffic was lighter than normal. Rather, these deaths represent one of many tragic and unexpected consequences of the pandemic. Reports from law enforcement and traffic safety experts showed more drivers engaging in risky and reckless behaviors such as road rage, excessive speeding, and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol during 2020 than in previous years.

Who is responsible for a pedestrian car accident? Find out here.

Road Safety Tips for Pedestrians and Drivers

Below is a compilation of tips from the NHTSA to help pedestrians and drivers stay safe during October and throughout the year.

Tips for Pedestrians

Obey traffic signs and signals

Use sidewalks whenever possible

When there is no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic

Avoid distractions such as cell phones or headphones when walking on a road or crossing the street

Use crosswalks or cross at intersections when possible\

If you have to cross in the middle of a road, look in both directions and wait until there is enough space between cars to cross safely

Never cross against a light or signal, even if traffic is clear

Never assume a driver sees you; make eye contact when possible or let the car go first

When walking at night, wear reflective accessories and carry a flashlight

Watch for cars entering or backing down driveways

Learn the local rules for crosswalks and tread carefully even if you have the legal right of way

To learn more about Michigan crosswalk laws, click here.

Tips for Drivers

Make it a habit to watch for pedestrians at all times

Use extra caution whenever visibility is low, including at night and when driving through fog, rain or other hazardous conditions

Allow additional stopping time when roads are wet or icy

Slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching a crosswalk

When making a right turn, watch for pedestrians crossing the street you are turning onto

Obey the rules of the road, including speed limits and traffic signs and signals

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

When driving in school zones, follow the slower speed limits specified for certain hours

Drive 25mph or less in neighborhoods with children and pets

When backing up in parking lots or driveways, make sure no one is walking behind your car

PUT OUR EXPERIENCED CAR ACCIDENT LAWYERS TO WORK FOR YOU TODAY

Even the most careful drivers - and pedestrians - can be involved in an accident. If you or a loved one is injured in an accident, we can help. The knowledgeable attorneys at The Sam Bernstein Law Firm know what it takes to win, and we have the expertise and resources to make sure our clients and their families receive the compensation they deserve.

Auto accident law is complicated, but finding the right car accident lawyer is simple.

Don’t let the legal clock run out. To get your case started today, visit our website at www.callsam.com or call 1-800-CALL-SAM for a free, no-obligation remote consultation from the safety and comfort of your home.

Sources: