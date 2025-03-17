Understanding Colorectal Cancer and the Importance of Colonoscopy: Insights from Corewell Health

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

More than 150,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2025, according to an estimate from the American Cancer Society. That makes colorectal cancer the second leading cause of cancer-related death. It also highlights the critical role a colonoscopy plays in the prevention, early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer.

"We consider colonoscopies the gold standard for screening and diagnosing colon cancer," said Harry Wasvary, M.D., Corewell Health colorectal surgeon. "Most of our patients come to us without any symptoms but discover their cancer through a routine colonoscopy. At age 45, it’s important for people not to procrastinate and to get screened, regardless of a lack of risk factors or symptoms."

What is Colorectal Cancer?

Colorectal cancer typically starts as a growth called a polyp on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. While not all polyps become cancerous, certain types, known as adenomatous polyps, have a higher risk of developing into cancer over time.

The Importance of Colonoscopy

A colonoscopy involves the use of a long, flexible tube with a camera to examine the interior of the colon and rectum.

"The colonoscopy itself is a 20–30-minute nap, and while there is no easy way to purge your system, the bowel prep is necessary to get a proper screening," Dr. Wasvary said. "Due to the many misconceptions surrounding the procedure, people often have a lot of anxiety going into it. But it’s painless, and most patients tell me after the fact that it wasn’t as bad as they thought it’d be."

Corewell Health follows ACS guidelines that recommend individuals at average risk begin regular screenings at age 45. Those with higher risk factors may need to start earlier and undergo screenings more frequently.

Routine colonoscopies offer several key benefits:

Early Detection: Colonoscopy can detect colorectal cancer at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Early-stage cancer often has a higher survival rate. Polyp Removal: During a colonoscopy, doctors can identify and remove polyps before they become cancerous. This preventive measure significantly reduces the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Accurate Diagnosis: Colonoscopy provides a comprehensive view of the colon and rectum, allowing for accurate diagnosis of any abnormalities. Biopsies can be taken during the procedure for further analysis. Peace of Mind: Regular screenings provide reassurance and peace of mind, knowing that any potential issues can be addressed promptly.

Risk Factors:

Age : Most cases occur in individuals over 50, although younger adults can also be affected.

Family History : A family history of colorectal cancer or polyps increases risk.

Lifestyle Factors : Diets high in red or processed meats, physical inactivity, obesity, smoking and heavy alcohol use are risk factors.

Medical History: Conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, can increase risk.

"A lot of people ask why younger individuals are getting colon cancer, and we don’t know for certain," Dr. Wasvary said. "However, the medical community talks about sedentary lifestyles, obesity and the foods that we eat, and maybe something in that creates an inflammatory response to the colon and increases an individual’s chances for colon and rectal cancer."

Corewell Health's Commitment to Colorectal Health

Corewell Health is dedicated to providing comprehensive care and education to help prevent and treat colorectal cancer. Their approach includes:

Patient Education: Corewell Health offers resources and information to educate patients about the importance of screenings and healthy lifestyle choices.

Advanced Technology: Corewell Health uses state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to perform colonoscopies.

Personalized Care: Recognizing that each patient is unique, Corewell Health provides a personalized experience, taking into consideration each patient’s individual risk factors and health history.

Conclusion

Colorectal cancer is a preventable and treatable disease. A regular colonoscopy is a critical component of colorectal cancer prevention and early detection. By prioritizing screenings and adopting a proactive approach to health, individuals can significantly reduce their risk, resulting in better outcomes. If you're due for a screening or have concerns about colorectal health, consider reaching out to Corewell Health for expert guidance and care.