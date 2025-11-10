2 PWHL Takeover Tour games planned for Detroit this season

article

The Brief Two PWHL Takeover Tour games will be hosted in Detroit this season. The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Boston Fleet will play at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 3, while the New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will visit Detroit on March 28.



Detroit hockey fans will get two chances to see professional women's hockey this season as part of the PWHL's Takeover Tour.

In addition to playing at the teams' designated arenas, each season, the PWHL plays a slate of location-neutral games at cities that don't have PWHL teams. This year, 16 games will be played in 11 cities in the United States and Canada, including seven new cities: Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C. and Winnipeg.

Local perspective:

The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Boston Fleet will play at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, while the New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will take the ice at 1 p.m. March 28.

Though Detroit doesn't have a PWHL team, the city has thrown big support behind the league, with last season's Little Caesars Arena Takeover Tour game setting the record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the U.S. That game, which pitted the New York Sirens against the Minnesota Frost, drew 14,288 fans.

"Detroit has proven it’s a destination for world-class women’s sports," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "The excitement fans showed for the first two record-breaking PWHL games at Little Caesars Arena was remarkable, and we’re proud to welcome the league back as interest in women’s hockey continues to soar. Hosting the PWHL again reflects our commitment to creating more opportunities for fans to experience elite competition and keep growing the game here in Hockeytown."

PWHL Detroit tickets:

Pre-sale for Takeover Tour tickets begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 before the general sale begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 14.

Get tickets here.