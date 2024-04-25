Detroit NFL Draft General Admission entry paused after reaching capacity

article

The NFL Draft's general admission entry in downtown Detroit has been paused as of 6:40 p.m. according to the NFL One Pass app.

The app is urging visitors to go to Grand Circus Park or other Draft Day locations due to reaching capacity at the general admission entry.

Other available locations visitors are urged to use include Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, Harmonie Park, and along Woodward Avenue.

An NFL spokesperson told FOX 2 that more than 300,000 are expected for the Draft in Detroit - surpassing last year's mark in Kansas City, with a record amount of downloads of the One Pass app.

The draft officially begins at 8 p.m. with the Chicago Bears on the clock with the first pick.