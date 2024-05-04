Aaron Judge tossed for 1st time, Rizzo hits 3-run homer as Yankees top Tigers 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career in the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run third and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday.

Judge had two hits, including an RBI double to start New York’s rally in the third before getting ejected by plate umpire Ryan Blakney for arguing a called third strike. Judge thought a full count fastball by Tyler Holton was slightly outside and he was quickly tossed after looking back at Blakney.

"I was very surprised," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Judge, he says very little usually very respectfully walking away. Come on man."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning three run home run against the Detroit Tigers with teammate Aaron Judge #99 at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/G

Judge became the first Yankee captain to get tossed since Don Mattingly on May 13, 1994, in Milwaukee.

"I got a lot of respect for Ryan and what he does. I know their job’s tough. I’ve always had their back because it’s tough back there. So for that to happen that way, that’s what I’m most upset about, especially late in the game like that."

Rizzo followed up his game-winning single by hitting a drive off Casey Mize (1-1) that banked off the side facing of the second deck in right field and caromed into the "Judge’s Chambers" to give New York a 5-1 lead. It was Rizzo’s fifth homer in his last 12 games since April 23.

"Looked like Mize got it in there and he just put a better swing on it," Boone said. "Really got into it and obviously that’s the difference in the game right there."

Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single in the first when the Yankees got three straight two-out hits.

The Yankees won their second straight after dropping three of four in Baltimore when they scored six runs.

Riley Greene hit his second career leadoff homer on Clarke Schmidt’s third pitch of the game. Matt Vierling hit an RBI triple and scored on rookie Colt Keith’s sacrifice fly in the fourth but the Tigers dropped to 1-10 in their last 11 trips to the Bronx.

Schmidt (3-1) allowed a leadoff homer for the second straight start and gave up three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven, walked none and pitched with runners on in four innings.

Luke Weaver retired slumping Spencer Torkelson with two on to strand two in the sixth and pitched 2 1/3 innings. Clay Holmes got the final four outs for his 11th save.

Mize allowed five runs and a career-high tying nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was only the fourth time in the last 18 games a Detroit starter allowed more than two earned runs.

"I threw it exactly where we were trying to," Mize said of the pitch to Rizzo. "It’s just he was just looking for it and he handles that pitch."

DROPPED

Torkelson was dropped to seventh for the first time this season and was 0 for 4, lowering his batting average to .205. Torkelson struck out twice and is in a 6-for-44 skid over his last 11 games.

"He’s gotta fight his way out of it and he will," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. "When you go through it it feels like it’s endless."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Greene was plunked near the ribs in the fifth but stayed in after being checked out for a few minutes.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) threw 15 fastballs in his first bullpen session since getting injured in spring training. Cole is not expected to return until at least June. … INF Jon Berti was activated off the injured list after missing 21 games. … OF Taylor Trammell was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.72 ERA) pitches Sunday against New York LHP Nestor Cortes Jhr. (4-0, 1.72) in the series finale.