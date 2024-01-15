Alec Burks comes off bench and scored 34 points to lead Pistons past the Wizards 129-117

WASHINGTON (AP) - Alec Burks came off the bench to score 34 points to lead Detroit to a 129-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, giving the Pistons only their fourth win of the season.

Jalen Duren had 20 points and 19 rebounds and Jaden Ivey had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Detroit, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Burks hit 8 of 12 from 3-point range as Detroit (4-36) shot almost 56% from the field.

Tyus Jones had 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Washington (7-32). Jordan Poole added 16 points and Deni Advija had 12.

Isaiah Stewart had 16 points while Ausar Thompson came off the bench to add 14 points for Detroit.

The game came just a day after the teams made a trade with the Pistons agreed to send Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington.

The game was close for most of the first three quarters before 9-0 run by Detroit gave the Pistons a 92-87 lead late in the third.

The Pistons led by as many as 15 in the final quarter in the game between the two bottom teams in the Eastern Conference.

Washington's Kyle Kuzma (21 points and eight rebounds) was ejected with 2:37 left and his team trailing 120-110 after receiving a pair of technicals, the first for clapping in the face of an official and the second for continuing to argue.

After a win at Atlanta to snap a six-game losing streak, Washington was hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit New York on Thursday.

