Andrew Copp scores in OT, Red Wings beat Sharks 3-2

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Copp banged in a rebound near the goal crease after goalie James Reimer stopped Michael Rasmussen's shot.

Rasmussen and Adam Erne scored in regulation, with Dylan Larkin reaching 400 NHL points with an assist on Erne's goal. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Timo Meier scored his fifth goal in seven games for San Jose. Logan Couture also scored, Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals, and Reimer stopped 29 shots.

The Sharks played their third game in a stretch of eight consecutive road contests. The Red Wings were playing their last home game before the All-Star break.

Erne opened the scoring with sixth goal of the season, redirecting Larkin's shot from near the blue line at 2:17 of the second period. Meier tied it at 7:58 of the period with his 28th goal, jamming in the puck from behind the net.

Rasmussen gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead with 3:31 left in the second on a wrist shot from the right circle. Couture tied it with six seconds left in the period, scoring his 17th goal on a rebound from the right side.

GAME NOTES

Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi missed his second straight game due to a lower body injury. ... Karlsson has 28 points in 28 career games against the Red Wings. ... Detroit swept the two-game season series. It won at San Jose 7-4 on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Carolina on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Thursday night.