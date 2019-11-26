Barry Sanders' cryptic puppy tweets raise a lot of questions

Barry Sanders, yes, THE Barry Sanders, has let his Twitter account be consumed...by puppies.

The best running back in NFL history, the Lions GOAT, has posted three very odd videos since 5 p.m. Monday.

It started with a puppy chewing its way out of an orange Nike shoebox, with a little music in the background. The 20-second video is a slow zoom out of the puppy and ends with Barry Sanders' Rookie of the Year 30th anniversary logo.

Sanders was elected rookie of the year in the NFL in 1989.

Then, around 10 p.m. last night, he was at it again. This time with an NFL ball sitting on the floor and at least four puppies sleeping and playing in the background.

Again, the video is about 20 seconds long and ends with the logo.

Advertisement

The most recent on posted went up a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday and shows a replica Lions helmet from the 1980s with the same puppies knocking it off the table.

The video ends with the same logo.

What does it mean? What does the 30th anniversary of his rookie of the year have to do with puppies? Will we see more?