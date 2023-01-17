Ben Johnson to return to Lions as Offensive Coordinator

The Lions’ offseason got off to a great start Tuesday night when Ben Johnson informed the team that he would return next year as the team’s Offensive Coordinator. NFL Network was the first to report, and Fox2 has confirmed, that he had withdrawn his name as a candidate for multiple NFL Head Coaching vacancies.

Johnson had been described by CBS Sports as the leading candidate to become the Head Coach of the Carolina Panthers and was scheduled to interview again with the team tomorrow. Johnson had previously also interviewed with the Colts and Texans.

Johnson returning is a big boost to an offense that was fifth in the league in scoring this past season. His play calling and leadership also helped Jared Goff tie a franchise record with a 99.3 passer rating.