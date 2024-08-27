The Big House bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Football season is back!
Headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan football opener against Fresno State? Take a few minutes to review the Michigan Stadium bag policy so that you can get into the game with no issues.
Bag policy
Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.
If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.
Permitted items in Michigan Stadium
- Binoculars without cases
- Blankets
- Cell phones
- Foam seat pads
- Radios
- Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)
- Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches
- Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots
- Walking canes
Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium
- Aerosol/spray cans
- Alcohol
- Animals, except service animals
- Bags
- Bottles
- Containers, such as coolers
- Flags/flagpoles
- Food
- Irritants
- Items that could obstruct the view of others
- Profane apparel and signs
- Projectiles, such as footballs and beach balls
- Seat cushions with metal or pockets, storage slots, seat backs, arm rests
- Selfie sticks
- Strollers
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Weapons