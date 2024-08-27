The Big House bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to Michigan football games

article

Football season is back!

Headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan football opener against Fresno State? Take a few minutes to review the Michigan Stadium bag policy so that you can get into the game with no issues.

Bag policy

Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.

If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.

Permitted items in Michigan Stadium

Binoculars without cases

Blankets

Cell phones

Foam seat pads

Radios

Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)

Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches

Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots

Walking canes

Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium