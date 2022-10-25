Bratt scores 2, Devils hand Wings first regulation loss, 6-2

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils bounce back from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. Bratt extended his point streak to seven games, tying his career high.

Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.

Larkin scored his fourth goal less than three minutes in to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Mercer tied it with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the opening period with a shot from the right circle after a Detroit turnover in its zone. Hughes' goal off a rebound put the Devils ahead less than four minutes later.

Detroit gave up its first power play goal this season when Bratt scored 43 seconds into the second with a shot that deflected off Nedeljkovic's glove.

Sharangovich's scored a short-handed goal a little more than four minutes later to push New Jersey's lead to 4-1.

Kubalik scored his fourth goal at 8:17 of the third to pull the Red Wings within two.

Hischier and Bratt scored 49 seconds apart to push to close the scoring with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

NOTES: Larkin has 22 points in 18 career games against the Devils. ... Detroit F Adam Erne, who had an assist, played his 300th career game. ... The Devils completed their first back-to-back set this season. They were 3-12-2 last season in the second game of back-to-backs.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host defending champion Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Boston on Thursday night.