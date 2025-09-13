Bryce Underwood and No. 23 Michigan bounce back, beating Central Michigan 63-3 after Oklahoma loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and two more scores, leading No. 23 Michigan to a 63-3 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-1) and their freshman star bounced back from a lackluster performance in a loss at Oklahoma. Biff Poggi stepped in for suspended coach Sherrone Moore , who also will miss the school’s Big Ten opener next weekend at Nebraska.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 13: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines looks for running room during the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Expand

Underwood completed 16 of 25 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan, in three quarters before watching the rest of the game from the sideline.

He carried the ball nine times, sometimes by design, and had the most yards rushing by a quarterback for the Wolverines since Devin Gardner ran for 121 yards on 24 attempts at Penn State in 2013 during a loss in four overtimes.

In a 24-13 loss to the Sooners last week, Underwood was 9 of 24 for 142 yards and lost a yard on three carries.

The Chippewas (1-2) nearly picked off Underwood’s first pass, then struggled to slow him down through the air or on the ground.

Michigan’s Justice Haynes had 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jordan Marshall scored twice while running for 52 yards on 10 attempts.

The Wolverines scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter and had 616 yards of offense.

The Chippewas, who were held to 139 yards on offense, avoided a shutout on Cade Graham’s 22-yard field goal late in the first half.

Central Michigan’s Angel Flores was 7 of 12 for 24 yards and ran nine times for 76 yards.

The takeaway

Central Michigan: The Mid-American Conference program opened the season with three straight road games. It came away with one win, beating San Jose State 16-14 in Week 1.

Michigan: Jaishawn Barham is becoming a force, sacking the Chippewas twice and making four tackles in the first quarter. The linebacker finished with six tackles.

Up next

Central Michigan: Hosts Wagner on Saturday. It should gain confidence against a program from the second tier of college football.

Michigan: After failing the first road test, the Wolverines will get another chance on Saturday against the Cornhuskers in the final game of Moore’s suspension that stems from the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation .



