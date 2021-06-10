California mom goes viral after catching foul ball while holding baby

Usually, it's the players that make dazzling catches, but this time a California mom is taking the spotlight.

Lexy Whitmore, 30, was in San Diego to watch her beloved Padres when she snagged a foul ball with her bare hand while holding her 3-month-old son Maverick with her other arm in the Petco Park stands.

The Padres gave the mom some props by sharing the video of the highlight-reel catch to Twitter with the caption, "Moms are amazing."

"I think the reason it was shared on social media and kind of went viral it's just a little glimpse into what us multitasking moms do all the time," Whitmore told FOX 11.

Whitmore is a marketing manager for a tech company in the Bay Area. I met her when her interned at my former TV station in Northern California about a decade ago. She is now married and a mom of two.

Her 9-year-old daughter Lily and Lexy's mom were both next to the supermom when she made the highlight-reel catch Wednesday afternoon.

Lexy credits her little slugger Lily, who had just started playing softball.

"We would be practicing and playing catch," she explained. "And I would have Maverick in my arm."

Whitmore's husband missed out on the viral moment but for good reason: The Wildland firefighter and paramedic is off training with the Navy Reserves.

The Padres have reached out to Lexy and plan to have the supermom out on the field.

"You might be throwing out the first pitch at a game maybe?" I asked.

"I'm sure I could do that with the baby in my hands too," Lexy responded playfully.

