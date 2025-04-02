Casey Mize stars as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Casey Mize combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Riley Greene homered for the second straight day as Detroit got its second straight win after dropping its first three games. Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson each drove in a run.

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 01: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 1, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Seattle got its only hit on Victor Robles’ leadoff single in the first inning. The Mariners manufactured a run when Randy Arozarena walked and scored on Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mize (1-0) struck out six and walked three in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Beau Brieske got four outs before Will Vest worked the eighth. Tommy Kahnle pitched the ninth for his first save.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (0-1) struck out 10 in five innings. He allowed three runs and five hits.

Carpenter and Keith each hit a two-out RBI single in the first, and Torkelson doubled home Zach McKinstry in the third.

Key moment

Greene’s leadoff drive to left-center off Trent Thornton in the eighth gave Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

Mize retired 14 consecutive hitters between the first and sixth innings.

Up next

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal (0-1, 7.20 ERA) faces Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (0-1, 3.60 ERA) on Wednesday.