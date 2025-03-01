Clinton Township basketball player honored with award

Davon Ciesiolka was one of two people who earned a prestigious national award recently.

The Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award was given to Ciesiolka, a senior who plays for Clintondale High School and St. John’s School junior Lily Dunlap of Houston, Texas.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club (ATOC), administrators of the Naismith Awards for high school and college basketball excellence, selected Dunlap and Ciesiolka for their exceptional courage, perseverance, and leadership on and off the basketball court. The award, established in 2020, honors high school basketball players who overcome adversity and make a lasting impact on their teams, schools, and communities.

Dunlap and Ciesiolka each received events at their school where their classmates, teachers, and teammates celebrated their awards. In recognition of their achievements, Jersey Mike’s donated $2,000 to each winner’s high school basketball program and an additional $2,000 to each recipient.

Ciesiolka, who has endured the loss of his mother while serving as a caretaker for his siblings, was selected from a competitive field of 10 national finalists.

"Lily and Davon represent the heart of what this award stands for—unbreakable perseverance, strength in the face of challenges, and an unwavering commitment to their teams and communities," said Eric Oberman, president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. "Their stories inspire not only their peers but all of us who believe in the transformative power of sports."

Ciesiolka’s journey has been defined by personal hardship and resilience. After a house fire displaced his family in eighth grade, he found a new home at Clintondale High School, where he quickly emerged as a leader on and off the court. His world changed again in 2022 when his mother passed away shortly after giving birth to his youngest sibling.

He immediately stepped up as a caretaker for his younger siblings and his two older brothers with special needs. Despite these responsibilities, he has maintained a 3.4 GPA while taking dual-enrollment courses, excelling in advanced robotics, leading his basketball and football teams as captain, and working part-time to help support his family.

"We are constantly inspired by the strength and character of young athletes who overcome incredible obstacles," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer at Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, LLC. "Lily and Davon embody the true spirit of the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, and we are honored to celebrate their achievements."

