College football odds: How to bet Michigan State vs. Ohio State, point spread, more

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans prepare to battle the Buckeyes in their Saturday showdown against No. 4 Ohio State .

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Spartans and the Buckeyes — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert ( with all college football odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 7 Michigan State @ No. 5 Ohio State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -19 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total), Michigan State +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 69 points scored by both teams combined

Ohiio State (9-1 overall, Big Ten 7-0) sits on top of the Big Ten East standings, and second in the standings is Michigan State (9-1, 6-1).

This means Saturday's matchup has huge implications as both teams are hoping to secure their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan State's offense bounced back after their 40-29 loss to Purdue with a convincing win 40-21 win over Maryland . In that game, Sparty's offense put up 481 yards. But it's the other side of the ball that's problematic for the Green and White. Their defense ranks No. 43 in the country giving up 23.4 points per game.

Ohio State's defense, on the other hand, ranks No. 23 in college football giving up 20.2 points per game, so the Buckeyes are poised to prevent the Spartans from putting on an offensive clinic against them like they did against the Terrapins.

Hands down, OSU's biggest weapon is their top-ranked offense. They rank first in college football in total offense, racking up an average of 550.3 yards per game.

Stats and Trends

Ohio State leads the series 34-15.

Ohio State this season has won six games against the spread (ATS).

The Spartans have seven wins ATS this season.

MSU's running back Kenneth Walker is averaging 182 rushing yards per game this year.

Ohio State gives up an average of 368.9 yards per game.

The Spartans this year average 449.9 yards per game.

So who's the better bet for this weekend's afternoon, Big Ten battle? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz .

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "Ohio State's offense ranks first in efficiency and points per drive. They can move the ball at will, and Michigan State will have issues defending them.

"Michigan State's defense comes in ranked in the mid-30s in points per drive, and it does a decent job of shutting down explosive plays. However, the Spartans don't have a dynamic pass rush.

"Unless quarterback C.J. Stroud has an awful game, it's hard to imagine Michigan State holding Ohio State under 45 points.

"Give me the Buckeyes!"

PICK: Ohio State (-19 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 19 points

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

