Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves, leading the Jets to a 4-1 win over the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor scored in the first period and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

The Jets have won three straight and improved to 6-4-0 in their last 10 visits to Detroit.

Ehlers opened the scoring with his first goal of the season at 16:28 of the first period. Just over a minute later, Connor added his team-leading fifth goal at 17:30. Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter (empty net) scored in the third period.

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 26: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets makes a save on Christian Fischer #36 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lucas Raymond scored at 3:18 of the second period for Detroit. Dylan Larkin and defenseman Moritz Seider assisted on the goal. James Reimer finished with 28 saves.

The assist was Seider’s 100th point in 172 games. He is the third-fastest Red Wings defenseman to reach 100 points behind Reed Larson (139 games) and Nicklas Lidström (160 games).

Seider, who has six assists in five career games against the Jets, is the fourth Detroit defenseman to reach 100 points before his 23rd birthday, joining Larson, Steve Chiasson and Lidström.

Larkin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games, with four goals and 11 assists.

Jets coach Rick Bowness is on a leave of absence after his wife suffered a seizure on Sunday. Judy Bowness is out of the hospital and at home recovering. Associate head coach Scott Arniel is serving as interim head coach.

