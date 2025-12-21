Cunningham has triple-double, Duren gets double-double to lead Pistons to 112-86 win over Hornets

article

Cade Cunningham had a triple-double and Jalen Duren added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-86 on Saturday night.

Cunningham finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the last four minutes as each coach emptied his bench.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points for Detroit, which won for the seventh time in nine games. Duncan Robinson had 15 points and Ausar Thompson added 14 as ll five starters finished in double figures for the Pistons, who shot 21.4% (6 for 28) on 3-pointers.

Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges each scored 19 points for Charlotte, which had won five of its last nine after a 4-14 start. Brandon Miller finished with 14 points, but LaMelo Ball fouled out with eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, committing 11 turnovers each, but the Pistons scored the final 13 points of the second quarter to take a 55-45 lead.

Duncan Robinson’s four-point play with 8:56 left in the third quarter made it 70-52 and sent Ball to the bench with five fouls. The Pistons led by as many as 20 points, but Charlotte finished with a 16-3 run to pull to 79-72.

Ball fouled out with 6:30 to play, having missed his last 10 shots from the field, and the Pistons finished the game with a 31-9 lead.

Detroit finished with a 62-41 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive rebounds.

Up next

Hornets: At Cleveland on Monday.

Pistons: At Portland on Monday.