D-backs scratch across two late runs to beat Tigers 6-4, avoid three-game sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — Joc Pederson and Christian Walker both had two RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Sunday.

The D-backs scratched across two runs in the seventh to break a 4-all tie.

Randal Grichuk scored on a weak groundout by Pavin Smith after catcher Jake Rogers couldn’t handle a bouncing throw from shortstop Javier Báez, who had trouble getting the ball out of his glove. Christian Walker came home one batter later on another soft grounder by rookie Blaze Alexander.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 19: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers attempts to score as Tucker Barnhart #16 of the Arizona Diamondbacks waits for the throw during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Carpenter was Expand

The D-backs finished their homestand 3-3. The defending National League champions have struggled with consistency this season and have a 22-25 record.

"This team’s grinding right now, it’s not a mystery. We’re grinding hard," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "But they’re fighting and they got a big win on a getaway day and I’m proud of them for that."

Detroit squandered an opportunity in the eighth with runners on second and third and one out when Ryan Thompson (2-1) struck out Matt Vierling and Gio Urshela.

D-backs closer Paul Sewald retired the Tigers in order in the ninth for his third save.

Tigers pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter had a two-out, RBI triple high off the center-field wall that tied the score in the seventh. Carpenter tried for the inside-the-park homer, but Tucker Barnhart tagged Carpenter just before the runner could get a hand on home plate, taking the relay from shortstop Kevin Newman after Smith’s throw from right.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch challenged the out call, but replay confirmed that Barnhart applied the tag and didn’t block the plate.

"You’ve got to try and stay from blocking the plate as much as possible," Barnhart said. "At the end of the day, you’ve got to make the play, catch the ball and make the tag. It was a great relay from Pavin to Kevin and then Kevin to me. Made the job easy for me."

Tigers third base coach Joey Cora is known for his aggressive philosophy and never hesitated to send Carpenter.

"I was running as if it wasn’t going to go out," Carpenter said. "It didn’t and I almost got home. It was close."

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll led off the game with a triple, using some aggressive baserunning to take an extra base on a ball that got over left fielder Mark Canha. He scored on Joc Pederson’s RBI double.

Spencer Torkelson pulled the Tigers within 3-1 on a solo shot to left-center in the third. It was his third homer of the season.

The Tigers used an RBI double from Vierling in the sixth — a hard grounder that hit third base before scooting down the left-field line — to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.

Arizona’s Jordan Montgomery gave up four runs and five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two.

"It was pretty good," Montgomery said. "Threw a lot of strikes, sinker was at the bottom of the zone more consistently."

Tigers righty Matt Manning gave up four runs on 10 hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one. Tyler Holton (3-1) took the loss after giving up one run in one inning of relief.

D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 18 games in the second inning with a line drive single.

UP NEXT

Tigers: At Kansas City for a three-game series starting Monday. The Tigers will throw RHP Reese Olson (0-4, 2.09 ERA) while the Royals counter with Michael Wacha (3-4, 4.71 ERA) in the first game.

Diamondbacks: At Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series starting Monday. The D-backs will start LHP Joe Mantiply (2-1, 4.67 ERA) in the first game. The Dodgers will start RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1, 3.21 ERA).