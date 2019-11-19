Dantonio says he plans to return

Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio says he intends to be the Spartans’ football coach next season.

Dantonio had been vague recently when asked about his future, but on Tuesday he said “yes” when asked if he planned to be the coach for next season’s opener against Northwestern. Dantonio said he feels Michigan State can still have success on his watch, and that he doesn’t believe in quitting in the middle of a task.

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio watches the replay late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan Expand

The Spartans are coming off a 44-10 loss to Michigan last weekend and need wins over Rutgers and Maryland to secure bowl eligibility. They’ve lost five games in a row.

Dantonio previously said he was focusing on the present.