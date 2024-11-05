Detroit Lions acquiring Za'Darius Smith to replace Aidan Hutchinson, per reports

article

The Detroit Lions will acquire Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to reports, the Lions are expected to send a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Smith is expected to help fill the void left after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula last month, an injury that put him out for the rest of the season.

In nine games this season, Smith has completed five sacks. His NFL record includes 65 sacks in 181 games with the Browns, along with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on this developing story.