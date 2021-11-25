Detroit Lions lose 16-14 to the Chicago Bears in Thanksgiving Classic

The Detroit Lions lost 16-14 to the Chicago Bears during the Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday on a last-second field goal.

The Lions were led by quarterback Jared Goff who went 21 of 25 for 171 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Lions the lead at 14-13 when he connected with tight end TJ Hockenson from 17 yards out.

But it left more than 3 minutes on the clock for the Bears to drive down and kick the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock

The Lions kept the game close despite losing their top offensive player in D'Andre Swift, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was later ruled out.

He had totaled three carries and three receptions for nine yards total before exiting the game.