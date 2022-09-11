Detroit Lions lose 38-35 in season opener against Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions lost 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles during the season opener on Sunday.

The Lions played at Ford Field to kick off their 2022 season.

The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left.

Philadelphia sealed the win with Miles Sanders’ 24-yard run on third-and-2 from the Eagles 27 just before the two-minute warning and Jalen Hurts’ sneak that converted a fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 40 with 50 seconds left.

The Lions started strong, opening the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and forcing Philadelphia to turn it over on downs.

Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for swiping in a scrum with the Eagles after hitting Hurts near his head as he went to the turf late in the third quarter. When Walker hit Hurts above the shoulders after he went down on a run into Detroit territory, Philadelphia players came to their quarterback’s defense. Walker responded by swiping at tight end Dallas Goedert’s helmet and that ended his game.