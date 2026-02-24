Detroit Lions to play in Munich as part of NFL International series

The Brief The Detroit Lions will play in Germany next season. The date has not been shared, but the game will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium.



The Detroit Lions are headed to Germany next season.

Though the date has not been released, the team shared that they would be playing at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium as part of the NFL International series.

"We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season," said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. "As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

This comes after the team has held several youth football education camps across Germany. Many of these camps have featured Amon Ra St. Brown, whose mother is from Cologne.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 4: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions lines up during the first half of the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on January 4, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Image Expand

"It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother's home country of Germany since coming to the league," St. Brown said. "I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I've gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country's instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I'm looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale."

More details will be posted here when available.