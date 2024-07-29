Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Lions, Taylor Decker reach $60M deal

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 29, 2024 10:30am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Lions and tackle Taylor Decker reached a three-year, $60 million deal over the weekend.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes revealed the deal on 97.1 The Ticket on Monday morning. According to agent Jonathan Feinsod, that deal includes a $31.8 million guarantee.

Decker, 29, has been with the Lions since 2016. This new contract takes him through the 2027 season.

Holmes described him as a "key cog of what we've been building."

Derrick Barnes and Dan Skipper had a few battles and got under each other's skin at practice on Saturday.