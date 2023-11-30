Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos week 15 game moved to primetime

The Detroit Lions will get the NFL spotlight another time this season as the league has moved the team's week 15 matchup against Denver to primetime.

The NFL flexed the game into the Saturday night slot at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. With the Lions looking to clinch the first division crown in 30 years and the Broncos making a playoff push in the AFC, the game is a logical fit for primetime treatment.

Here's a bonus - you can watch it all live on FOX 2!

That's right, the game may be on NFL Network for most of America, but here in Southeast Michigan, FOX 2 Detroit is the home of the Lions and we're providing the game free to you.

So on Saturday, Dec. 16, all you have to do is find your couch and the remote control. Turn on FOX 2 – and you can watch the Lions as they continue their incredible run.

The Lions will get another chance at a primetime win – and they've already had a few this season. Detroit opened the NFL season in Kansas City where they toppled the Super Bowl champs 21-20. They also beat the Green Bay Packers in week 4 on FOX 2, 34-20, and the Raiders in week 8, 26-14.

After the game against the Broncos, the Lions are guaranteed to get another primetime game as they will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday night Football on Dec. 30.

The only game still to be determined by the NFL is the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.