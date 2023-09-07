Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Who's playing and who's missing for season opener
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Say hello to the first day of the NFL season and, for the first time ever, the Detroit Lions will take center stage as Dan Campbell takes his brand of Motor City mayhem to Kansas City to battle the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Lions come into the season favored to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but to win the NFC North for the first time ever (they last won a division in 1993 when the Lions played in the NFC Central). The Chiefs are going to be a tough opening challenge as they're celebrating their second Super Bowl in four years – and for the first time, Kansas City fans will be at Arrowhead to be part of the party. In 2020, Chiefs players celebrated on the field in front of empty seats due to Covid.
Neither team is starting the season 100% healthy with the Chiefs having 8 players listed while the Lions have 4.
Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: NBC
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)
Lions Injuries
As it stands, the Lions are looking to be without just one player Thursday night.
Emmanuel Moseley | CB (Out)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- 2022 Defensive Performance: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 22 Tackles | 1 Interception | 5 Passes Defended
Frank Ragnow | C (Unknown)
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- 2022 Season Stats: 16 Games Played
Isaiah Buggs | DL (Unknown)
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- 2022 Defensive Performance: 1.0 Sack | 0.0 Tackles for Loss | 46 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended
Ifeatu Melifonwu | S (Unknown)
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- 2022 Defensive Performance: 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 13 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended
Four Lions rookies to watch this year as expectations increase in Detroit
Chiefs Injuries
The big injury news for the Chiefs this week was tight end Travis Kelce who hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday. But the Chiefs are also going to be missing a massive part of their defensive line in Chris Jones – who sat out all of training camp as he seeks a new contract. He's not expected to arrive at the team facility on Thursday or play in the game.
Travis Kelce | TE (Questionable)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- 2022 Receiving: 152 Targets | 110 Receptions | 1,338 Yards | 12 Touchdowns
Kadarius Toney | WR (Unknown)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- 2022 Receiving: 20 Targets | 16 Receptions | 171 Yards | 2 Touchdowns
Richie James Jr. | WR (Unknown)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- 2022 Receiving: 70 Targets | 57 Receptions | 569 Yards | 4 Touchdowns
L'Jarius Sneed | CB (Unknown)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- 2022 Defensive Performance: 3.5 Sacks | 5.0 Tackles for Loss | 108 Tackles | 3 Interceptions | 11 Passes Defended
Tershawn Wharton | DT (Unknown)
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice]
- 2022 Defensive Performance: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 8 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended
BJ Thompson | DE (Unknown)
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
Nic Jones | CB (Unknown)
- Injury: Hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
Nick Allegretti | OG (Unknown)
- Injury: Pectoral
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs vs. Lions Head-to-Head History
Over their last five meetings, Kansas City has collected three wins against Detroit with the most recent coming in 2019.
In their last five head-to-head matchups, Kansas City has scored 147 points versus Detroit, while allowing only 130 points.
It will also be the Lions' first trip to Kansas City in 20 years.
Information from FOX Sports was used in this report.