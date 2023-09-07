Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Who's playing and who's missing for season opener

Say hello to the first day of the NFL season and, for the first time ever, the Detroit Lions will take center stage as Dan Campbell takes his brand of Motor City mayhem to Kansas City to battle the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Lions come into the season favored to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but to win the NFC North for the first time ever (they last won a division in 1993 when the Lions played in the NFC Central). The Chiefs are going to be a tough opening challenge as they're celebrating their second Super Bowl in four years – and for the first time, Kansas City fans will be at Arrowhead to be part of the party. In 2020, Chiefs players celebrated on the field in front of empty seats due to Covid.

Neither team is starting the season 100% healthy with the Chiefs having 8 players listed while the Lions have 4.

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Info: NBC

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)

Lions Injuries

As it stands, the Lions are looking to be without just one player Thursday night.

Emmanuel Moseley | CB (Out)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

2022 Defensive Performance: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 22 Tackles | 1 Interception | 5 Passes Defended

Frank Ragnow | C (Unknown)

Injury: Toe

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

2022 Season Stats: 16 Games Played

Isaiah Buggs | DL (Unknown)

Injury: Illness

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

2022 Defensive Performance: 1.0 Sack | 0.0 Tackles for Loss | 46 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended

Ifeatu Melifonwu | S (Unknown)

Injury: Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

2022 Defensive Performance: 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 13 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended

Chiefs Injuries

The big injury news for the Chiefs this week was tight end Travis Kelce who hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday. But the Chiefs are also going to be missing a massive part of their defensive line in Chris Jones – who sat out all of training camp as he seeks a new contract. He's not expected to arrive at the team facility on Thursday or play in the game.

Travis Kelce | TE (Questionable)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

2022 Receiving: 152 Targets | 110 Receptions | 1,338 Yards | 12 Touchdowns

Kadarius Toney | WR (Unknown)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

2022 Receiving: 20 Targets | 16 Receptions | 171 Yards | 2 Touchdowns

Richie James Jr. | WR (Unknown)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

2022 Receiving: 70 Targets | 57 Receptions | 569 Yards | 4 Touchdowns

L'Jarius Sneed | CB (Unknown)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

2022 Defensive Performance: 3.5 Sacks | 5.0 Tackles for Loss | 108 Tackles | 3 Interceptions | 11 Passes Defended

Tershawn Wharton | DT (Unknown)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice]

2022 Defensive Performance: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 8 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended

BJ Thompson | DE (Unknown)

Injury: Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Nic Jones | CB (Unknown)

Injury: Hand

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Nick Allegretti | OG (Unknown)

Injury: Pectoral

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Lions Head-to-Head History

Over their last five meetings, Kansas City has collected three wins against Detroit with the most recent coming in 2019.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Kansas City has scored 147 points versus Detroit, while allowing only 130 points.

It will also be the Lions' first trip to Kansas City in 20 years.

