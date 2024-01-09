Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff tickets are most expensive in the NFL

This weekend marks the beginning of the NFL playoffs and, while every game is key, there's one that is getting the most attention from sports fans.

Sunday night, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will welcome in Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a poetic playoff matchup featuring two former number 1 overall picks who were traded for each other. And the tickets are going to cost you up to $400 more than any other playoff game.

When the Rams come to Detroit to play the Lions, there won't be any empty Honolulu Blue seats left in Ford Field. Look no further than the resale market on Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets for the Detroit Lions playoff game?

Tickets for the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams are going for as little last $483 per seat. And these are for seats in section 342 in the 12th row!

That means for you and a friend to go, you're looking at close to $1,000 in tickets alone.

If you're looking for something closer in the lower bowl, you're going to pay almost as much as a Super Bowl ticket is – they're priced around $5,000 to $6,000. And there are two in the first ten rows that are going for $10k each!

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) runs onto the field during player introductions before the start of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions on January 7, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Pho Expand

How much are other playoff tickets going for?

There are some remarkable matchups in the NFL this wild card weekend, including two of the most watched teams in the league – the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys – going head-to-head. Plus there's also the return of Tyreek Hill to Kansas City as the Dolphins battle the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

Tickets for the Packers-Cowboys game start at $124 for standing room only and $266 for a seat in the upper deck. Meanwhile, Dolphins-Chiefs tickets can be bought for as little as $70 – the cheapest of any game this weekend.

The closest in terms of price is the Steelers-Bills game in Buffalo, which is still selling as low as $211. Lions-Rams tickets are going for more than double that.

There's a reason this game is on primetime on Sunday night. The Goff vs. Stafford – Lions vs. Rams – storyline is like something from a movie.

The former number 1 quarterback who holds most of the team's records, amicably parts with his team after more than a decade and goes on to win an elusive Super Bowl. All while the team he was traded from gets a number 1 pick and a ton of draft picks to build up a team from the ashes.

Detroit's ending hasn't been written yet. If you want to see Stafford's return and the Lions' first Ford Field playoff game, you're going to have to spend a couple hundred dollars, first.