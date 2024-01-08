Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta has 'outside shot' of playing against Rams in NFL Wildcard match

Sam LaPorta, the Detroit Lions' breakout rookie at tight end has an "outside shot" of playing in the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

LaPorta suffered an injury scare during Detroit's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend when his leg bent awkwardly during a tackle at the end of the first half. He had already caught one pass for a touchdown, setting a new record for receptions made by a tight end in their first year.

He was carted off to the tunnel after walking off the field under his own power - an ominous sign for the team that will be hosting its first ever playoff game at Ford Field.

"Laporta has an outside shot now. In 48 hours, we're going to know a lot with him, but he's got an outside shot," said head coach Dan Campbell on Monday.

Campbell said Kalif Raymond, the team's dynamic punt returner, was in the same boat, "maybe a little farther away than LaPorta."

"But it's very much we're talking in days not weeks here, which is a good thing," the coach said. Raymond suffered a knee injury before being ruled out for the rest of the game Sunday. He was tackled after a 9-year reception in the fourth quarter.

More Headlines

Both players are integral parts of the Lions' offense and serve as useful weapons for quarterback Jared Goff.

They'll need it when their old quarterback Matt Stafford returns to Detroit after leading the Rams to a 10-7 record that was complete with dominant end to the 2023-24 season. They won seven of their last eight games, including a 21-20 victory over the top-seed 49ers.